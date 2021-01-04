App privacy labels show stark contrasts among messaging apps

Apple’s new app privacy labels went live in the App Store last month, giving users the chance to see what data is collected by each. We then explained how to view them.
All apps are required to show what data is used to track you, and what data is linked to your identity. Looking at that more comprehensive category reveals some stark differences between four popular messaging apps…
App privacy labels for messaging apps
Forbes compared Signal, Apple’s own iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.
Signal
None. (The only personal data Signal stores is your phone number, and it makes no attempt to link that to your identity.)
iMessage
- Email address
- Phone number
- Search history
- Device ID
- User ID
- Advertising Data
- Purchase History
- Coarse Location
- Phone Number
- Email Address
- Contacts
- Product Interaction
- Crash Data
- Performance Data
- Other Diagnostic Data
- Payment Info
- Customer Support
- Product Interaction
- Other User Content
Facebook Messenger
Apps have to show what data is used in what way — categorized by such things as third-party advertising and developer marketing. Some data is shown in more than one category, but it was easy enough to de-dupe them in the above apps. With Facebook Messenger, in contrast, the list is so long I have to list it in full.
Third-Party Advertising
Purchases
- Purchase History
Financial Info
- Other Financial Info
Location
- Precise Location
- Coarse Location
Contact Info
- Physical Address
- Email Address
- Name
- Phone Number
- Other User Contact Info
Contacts
- Contacts
User Content
- Photos or Videos
- Gameplay Content
- Other User Content
Search History
- Search History
Browsing History
- Browsing History
Identifiers
- User ID
- Device ID
Usage Data
- Product Interaction
- Advertising Data
- Other Usage Data
Diagnostics
- Crash Data
- Performance Data
- Other Diagnostic Data
Other Data
- Other Data Types
Developer’s Advertising or Marketing
Purchases
- Purchase History
Financial Info
- Other Financial Info
Location
- Precise Location
- Coarse Location
Contact Info
- Physical Address
- Email Address
- Name
- Phone Number
- Other User Contact Info
Contacts
- Contacts
User Content
- Photos or Videos
- Gameplay Content
- Other User Content
Search History
- Search History
Browsing History
- Browsing History
Identifiers
- User ID
- Device ID
Usage Data
- Product Interaction
- Advertising Data
- Other Usage Data
Diagnostics
- Crash Data
- Performance Data
- Other Diagnostic Data
Other Data
- Other Data Types
Analytics
Health & Fitness
- Health
- Fitness
Purchases
- Purchase History
Financial Info
- Payment Info
- Other Financial Info
Location
- Precise Location
- Coarse Location
Contact Info
- Physical Address
- Email Address
- Name
- Phone Number
- Other User Contact Info
Contacts
- Contacts
User Content
- Photos or Videos
- Audio Data
- Gameplay Content
- Customer Support
- Other User Content
Search History
- Search History
Browsing History
- Browsing History
Identifiers
- User ID
- Device ID
Usage Data
- Product Interaction
- Advertising Data
- Other Usage Data
Sensitive Info
- Sensitive Info
Diagnostics
- Crash Data
- Performance Data
- Other Diagnostic Data
Other Data
- Other Data Types
Product Personalization
Purchases
- Purchase History
Financial Info
- Other Financial Info
Location
- Precise Location
- Coarse Location
Contact Info
- Physical Address
- Email Address
- Name
- Phone Number
- Other User Contact Info
Contacts
- Contacts
User Content
- Photos or Videos
- Gameplay Content
- Other User Content
Search History
- Search History
Browsing History
- Browsing History
Identifiers
- User ID
- Device ID
Usage Data
- Product Interaction
- Advertising Data
- Other Usage Data
Sensitive Info
- Sensitive Info
Diagnostics
- Crash Data
- Performance Data
- Other Diagnostic Data
Other Data
- Other Data Types
App Functionality
Health & Fitness
- Health
- Fitness
Purchases
- Purchase History
Financial Info
- Payment Info
- Credit Info
- Other Financial Info
Location
- Precise Location
- Coarse Location
Contact Info
- Physical Address
- Email Address
- Name
- Phone Number
- Other User Contact Info
Contacts
- Contacts
User Content
- Emails or Text Messages
- Photos or Videos
- Audio Data
- Gameplay Content
- Customer Support
- Other User Content
Search History
- Search History
Browsing History
- Browsing History
Identifiers
- User ID
- Device ID
Usage Data
- Product Interaction
- Advertising Data
- Other Usage Data
Sensitive Info
- Sensitive Info
Diagnostics
- Crash Data
- Performance Data
- Other Diagnostic Data
Other Data
- Other Data Types
Other Purposes
Purchases
- Purchase History
Financial Info
- Other Financial Info
Location
- Precise Location
- Coarse Location
Contact Info
- Physical Address
- Email Address
- Name
- Phone Number
- Other User Contact Info
Contacts
- Contacts
User Content
- Photos or Videos
- Gameplay Content
- Customer Support
- Other User Content
Search History
- Search History
Browsing History
- Browsing History
Identifiers
- User ID
- Device ID
Usage Data
- Product Interaction
- Advertising Data
- Other Usage Data
Diagnostics
- Crash Data
- Performance Data
- Other Diagnostic Data
Other Data
- Other Data Types
Some have suggested that Apple respond to Facebook’s full-page newspaper ads with a response consisting solely of the above list.
How many people will actually read the app privacy labels, let alone have that influence their choice of messaging app, remains to be seen.
