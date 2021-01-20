‘Agenda’ date-focused notes app gains support for tables and more on iOS and Mac

Agenda for iPhone, iPad, and Mac is a date-focused notes/productivity app and it has received some new features today in the latest update. Headlining the changes is support for tables, inline styles, and horizontal rules.

Agenda 12.0 is out today for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. If you haven’t checked the app out before, it is an Apple Design Award winner and uses a date-focused approach to give you a full picture of the past, present, and future.

New for version 12 is inserting tables in notes, support for inline styles in table cells, horizontal rules, and for premium users, the ability to adjust the text alignment of columns in tables.

Agenda is a free download with the premium subscription running $35/year for Mac/iOS or $15/year for iOS only.

Full release notes:

NEW PREMIUM

You can change the text alignment of columns in Agenda’s new tables

NEW

You can now insert tables into your notes

Add and remove columns and rows in tables

Use inline styles like bold and italic in table cells

Create a table with a text shortcut: “|||”

Add horizontal rules to divide up your notes

Create a horizontal rule with the text shortcut “***”

IMPROVED

The Note menu has now been split into a Note and separate Insert menu

Now showing the paragraph dot also for empty notes

Widgets now have a more specific title depending on their configuration

Localization improvements

FIXED

Fixed issues in the window toolbar on Big Sur where the window close, resize and fullscreen buttons went missing

Fixed a bug where editing subcategory names could lead to inclusion of the parent category name(s)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: