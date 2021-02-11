9to5Mac Happy Hour 316: iOS 14.5 Maps, Apple Glasses rumors, first TV+ AR app

- Feb. 11th 2021 11:28 am PT

This week Zac and Benjamin discuss Apple’s updated offer on the Developer Transition Kit, the stalled state of Apple Car talks, new features coming in iOS 14.5, Dan Riccio’s not so secret project at Apple, Apple’s first AR app for Apple TV+ shows, and more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is live streamed on our YouTube and Facebook pages every Thursday at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT!

