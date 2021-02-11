9to5Mac Happy Hour 316: iOS 14.5 Maps, Apple Glasses rumors, first TV+ AR app

This week Zac and Benjamin discuss Apple’s updated offer on the Developer Transition Kit, the stalled state of Apple Car talks, new features coming in iOS 14.5, Dan Riccio’s not so secret project at Apple, Apple’s first AR app for Apple TV+ shows, and more.
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
- Default music player can be set to Spotify in iOS 14.5 beta
- Bloomberg: Dan Riccio’s secret ‘new project’ is AR/VR headsets, Srouji expands role
- iPhone 12 mini sales continue to lag in early 2021, new data suggests
- Older Apple TV losing CBS All Access channel next month, AirPlay suggested
- CBS and Showtime bundle no longer available through Apple TV app, ahead of Paramount+ launch
- Apple offering free battery replacement for 2016/2017 MacBook Pro that won’t charge past 1%
- Apple Glasses displays to use micro OLED; in trial production
- Apple Maps adding new Waze-like features for speed traps, accidents, and other road hazards
- Apple TV+ acquires movie rights to ‘Dolly’ starring Florence Pugh
- Fraudulent Website Warning gets privacy boost in iOS 14.5
- Apple increases Apple Silicon DTK return credit from $200 to $500
- For All Mankind S2: Come for the alternative space timeline, stay for the character drama [Interview]
- Hyundai and Kia confirm they are no longer in talks with Apple regarding Apple Car production
