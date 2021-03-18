Zuckerberg now says Facebook will be ‘in a good position’ regarding Apple’s privacy policies

Facebook has been complaining against Apple since the company announced major changes to its privacy policies, which will affect apps that collect user data without their knowledge. However, Mark Zuckerberg has now said that Facebook will be “in a good position” regarding the changes announced by Apple.

As reported by CNBC, instead of criticizing Apple as he had been doing, Zuckerberg said on Thursday that he feels confident about how his company will handle the upcoming privacy changes in iOS 14.

According to Facebook’s CEO, the social network may even benefit from these changes, as he believes more vendors will consider selling their products directly through Facebook and Instagram to reach audiences once Apple restricts how ads work.

“It’s possible that we may even be in a stronger position if Apple’s changes encourage more businesses to conduct more commerce on our platforms by making it harder for them to use their data in order to find the customers that would want to use their products outside of our platforms”

Interestingly enough, Zuckerberg made this statement during a chat on Clubhouse, the new audio-based social network that Facebook itself has been trying to copy. While Zuckerberg’s statement today was more optimistic, he has reportedly been encouraging his employees to take a stand against Apple and even pressing lawmakers to scrutinize the company due to antitrust concerns.

Apple is working on a new feature called App Tracking Transparency that will be released to all users this spring with iOS 14.5. Once this feature goes live, apps will no longer be able to track users between other apps and websites without requiring users’ permission.

Former Facebook employees recently told the press the reasons why the company is upset about Apple’s privacy changes as they will have a direct impact on the company’s revenue — which comes mainly from advertisements. The social network has even been introducing new ads on the web and TV to convince users to enable the tracking option in the Facebook app.

At least publicly, it doesn’t seem that Facebook wants to start a war against Apple like Epic Game did with Fortnite, so the company will end up following Apple’s rules after all.

