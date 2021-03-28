Apple could announce the dates for WWDC 2021 at any moment now. As we’ve detailed before, the company announces when its Worldwide Developers Conference is going to take place around this time every year. This year, we expect iOS 15, watchOS 8, and more…

Last year, Apple delayed WWDC by a couple of weeks. Instead of being by the beginning of June, it was closer to the end of the month. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event, for the first time ever, was held entirely online.

For the WWDC 2021 we still don’t know for sure how Apple is going to handle in-person events and if they are going to happen, but what we can expect at the WWDC 2021 are new operating systems for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV to be unveiled.

For this year, we’ll probably going to see the introductions of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15.

We still don’t know yet much about these updates, but some of the things on my wishlist include:

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 should receive a new interface update. App icons should look closer to the ones on macOS Big Sur, with Apple switching the flat design for a neo-skeuomorphism style.

should receive a new interface update. App icons should look closer to the ones on macOS Big Sur, with Apple switching the flat design for a neo-skeuomorphism style. For the watchOS 8 , our colleague Parker Ortolani gave us a few ideas of what to expect here. As we always get on watchOS updates, expect more Watch Faces, exercises, and an even more powerful Apple Maps with an improved Siri.

, our colleague Parker Ortolani gave us a few ideas of what to expect here. As we always get on watchOS updates, expect more Watch Faces, exercises, and an even more powerful Apple Maps with an improved Siri. For macOS 12 , we should get an OS more focused on the Apple Silicon Macs, but I just hope for a more stable version of the software, as happened with macOS High Sierra.

, we should get an OS more focused on the Apple Silicon Macs, but I just hope for a more stable version of the software, as happened with macOS High Sierra. Finally, for tvOS 15, yes, you got it: new live wallpapers. Other than that, who knows what to expect. Some possibilities include improve integration with the HomeKit, new tweaks for the HomePod, and that’s probably it.

Of course, at the time when Apple announces WWDC 2021 and the keynote happens, we are going to see a lot of new things. We could also see some new hardware, as the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR were introduced at WWDC 2019.

