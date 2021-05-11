Apple-focused MDM vendor Jamf acquires Wandera in its largest acquisition to date

Jamf, an Apple-focused mobile device management system, announced that it has acquired Wandera for $400 million, which is its biggest acquisition to date.

Wandera provides zero trust cloud security and access for mobile devices. By acquiring Wandera, Jamf will continue expanding its enterprise security offering for both remote and in-office employees.

Jamf and Wandera are able to take advantage of the immense market opportunity to shape the future of the zero trust cloud. We are thrilled to be joining forces with the leader in Apple Enterprise Management,” said Eldar Tuvey, CEO and co-founder, Wandera. “We founded Wandera to make security simple in a zero trust world. By combining with Jamf, we can offer our customers a truly integrated access and security platform, with exceptional ease of use, speed, scalability and reliability. Together, we accelerate our customers’ ability to seamlessly and securely keep their employees connected, no matter where they are.

“In order to lead Apple Enterprise Management and best serve the growing number of organizations using Apple at work, Jamf needs to fill the gap between what users want and what the enterprise requires,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “The combination of Wandera and Jamf will provide our customers a single source platform that handles deployment, Application Lifecycle Management, policies, filtering, and security capabilities across all Apple devices while delivering Zero Trust Network Access for all mobile workers.”

Jamf announced the deal during its Q1 2021 fiscal results. During the quarter, Jamf:

Q1 total revenue grew 34% year-over-year to $81.2 million

Q1 recurring revenue grew 37% year-over-year to $74.9 million

Annual recurring revenue grew 37% year-over-year to $308.0 million as of March 31, 2021

“We experienced strong momentum and balanced growth across our business in the first quarter as current trends in mobile work, education technology and digital health continued to strengthen our value proposition to customers as well as our business results,” said Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf. “The year is off to a great start, and with the strategic acquisition of Wandera, we will enhance our leadership position in security with a uniquely comprehensive platform, including advanced security solutions like zero trust network access. We are excited to round out our offering to provide customers an Apple-first enterprise solution that connects, manages and protects all Apple devices, data and users.”

Jamf finished Q1 2021 with 21.8 million Apple devices on its platform and more than 50,000 customers. During the quarter, Jamf also completed the acquisition of cmdSecurity. For Q2 2021, Jamf is giving guidance of total revenue of $82 to $84 million and non-GAAP operating income of $5.5 to $6.5 million.

