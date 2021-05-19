This week on Happy Hour Zac and Benjamin break down all the announcements out of Apple Music this week, with Lossless and Spatial Audio. Plus, there’s a new 2021 Pride Band, rumors about upcoming Apple Silicon Macs, new truly wireless earbuds from Beats, and wishes for iPadOS 15 as we approach WWDC.

