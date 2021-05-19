9to5Mac Happy Hour 330: Lossless Apple Music, iPadOS wishes, Apple Silicon rumors

- May. 19th 2021 5:56 pm PT

0

This week on Happy Hour Zac and Benjamin break down all the announcements out of Apple Music this week, with Lossless and Spatial Audio. Plus, there’s a new 2021 Pride Band, rumors about upcoming Apple Silicon Macs, new truly wireless earbuds from Beats, and wishes for iPadOS 15 as we approach WWDC.

Sponsored by ProClip USASave 10% on ProClip’s tough and rugged MagSafe phone mounts with code 9to5.

Sponsored by Magic Spoon: Go to magicspoon.com/happyhour to grab a variety pack and try it today! Be sure to use code HAPPYHOUR at checkout.

Sponsored by Mint Mobile: To get your new wireless plan for just $15 a month and get the plan shipped to your door for FREE go to MintMobile.com/HappyHour

Sponsored by Privacy: Take back control of your payments and get $5 to spend on your first purchase.

Sponsored by BetterHelp: As a listener, you’ll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/MacHappyHour.

Follow

Zac Hall @ apollozac.com

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Subscribe

Read More

Listen to more 9to5Mac Podcasts

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.

About the Author