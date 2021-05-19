This week on Happy Hour Zac and Benjamin break down all the announcements out of Apple Music this week, with Lossless and Spatial Audio. Plus, there’s a new 2021 Pride Band, rumors about upcoming Apple Silicon Macs, new truly wireless earbuds from Beats, and wishes for iPadOS 15 as we approach WWDC.
Sponsored by ProClip USA: Save 10% on ProClip’s tough and rugged MagSafe phone mounts with code 9to5.
Sponsored by Magic Spoon: Go to magicspoon.com/happyhour to grab a variety pack and try it today! Be sure to use code HAPPYHOUR at checkout.
Sponsored by Mint Mobile: To get your new wireless plan for just $15 a month and get the plan shipped to your door for FREE go to MintMobile.com/HappyHour
Sponsored by Privacy: Take back control of your payments and get $5 to spend on your first purchase.
Sponsored by BetterHelp: As a listener, you’ll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/MacHappyHour.
Follow
Zac Hall @ apollozac.com
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
Subscribe
Read More
- Craig Federighi begins testifying in Apple vs. Epic case, focuses on iPhone security
- While on the App Store, Fortnite generated over $100M in revenue for Apple
- Apple asks judge to dismiss Epic’s claim that iOS is an ‘essential facility’
- M1 iPad Pro reviews: Stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, but iPadOS limitations persist
- Review: Chipolo ONE Spot undercuts AirTags on price with robust Find My integration and a rugged design
- Google I/O 2021 Keynote Live Blog + News Hub: Assistant, Android 12, and more
- M1 iPad Pro reviews: Stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, but iPadOS limitations persist
- Comment: Apple Music Lossless Audio – what we do and don’t know
- Bloomberg: Apple paused development of larger Apple Silicon iMac to focus on 24-inch model
- Redesigned iMac reviews: A beautiful and colorful design with stellar M1 performanceBloomberg: Apple prepares revamped MacBook Air with M1 successor
- Bloomberg: Redesigned MacBook Pro coming as soon as this summer, up to 64GB RAM and 10-core chip
Listen to more 9to5Mac Podcasts
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.