Apple seeds developers with macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta 2 [U: Public beta too]

Two weeks after a surprise launch of the first macOS 11.5 beta, Apple has seeded developers with the second. The update comes alongside the second beta of iOS 14.7.

Update 6/3: Now available for public beta testers as well.

If you’re enrolled in the developer or public beta program, the OTA for the second macOS 11.5 beta should be showing up soon if it’s not already. You can also download the beta from Apple’s Developer website.

There wasn’t much new discovered in the first macOS 11.5 beta but we did spot a new HomePod timer feature that will work with the Home app and may arrive on Mac as well as iOS.

Four days after the first 11.5 beta arrived, Apple released macOS 11.4 to the public with a zero-day security fix, expanded GPU support and more.

macOS 11.5 beta 2 comes with build number 20G5033c. Notice anything new in today’s beta? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

Apple also released the second betas for iOS 14.7 and more today:

iOS 14.7 beta 2 (18G5033e)

iPadOS 14.7 beta 2 (18G5033e)

watchOS 7.6 beta 2 (18U5533b)

tvOS 14.7 beta 2 (18M5533c)

macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta 2 (20G5033c)

