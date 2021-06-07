Download the new macOS Monterey wallpapers right here

Apple announced macOS Monterey today at the opening keynote of WWDC 2021. This year’s update to the Mac operating system brought enhancements to cross-device continuity features, a new Safari, Shortcuts, and more. It also comes with new wallpapers, and you can download them here.

There’s only one new wallpaper included in the first beta of macOS Monterey, which comes in both light and dark versions. The images show an abstract illustration of Monterey, California, similar to what Apple did last year with the default wallpaper for macOS Big Sur.

You can download the new macOS Monterey wallpapers in their full resolution below, courtesy of 512 Pixels. Be sure to click through and save the full resolution wallpaper — and then set it via the Photos app or Settings app if you’re using an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

As always, it’s possible that Apple will add new wallpapers again later this fall with the official macOS Monterey release, which is currently available as a beta for developers. Don’t forget to also download new iOS 15 wallpapers.

Courtesy of 512 Pixels.

