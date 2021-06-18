9to5Mac Happy Hour 334: Spatial Audio, Beats Studio Buds, and Apple hardware rumors

- Jun. 18th 2021 1:08 pm PT

This week 9to5Mac’s Benjamin and Zac discuss the long-awaited release of Apple Podcast Subscriptions, Spatial Audio in Apple Music, the new Beats Studio Buds, and rumors about upcoming new Apple devices.

