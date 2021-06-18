This week 9to5Mac’s Benjamin and Zac discuss the long-awaited release of Apple Podcast Subscriptions, Spatial Audio in Apple Music, the new Beats Studio Buds, and rumors about upcoming new Apple devices.
Zac Hall @ apollozac.com
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
