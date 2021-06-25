This week on Happy Hour, 9to5Mac’s Benjamin and Taylor give their thoughts on the redesigned Safari across iPhone, iPad, and Mac after a few weeks of getting accustomed to the new versions. There’s also a lot of antitrust regulatory news to cover … and iOS 15 beta 2 interrupts the show.
- First look: New ‘Portraits’ Watch Face now available in watchOS 8 beta 2
- SharePlay now working on iOS 15 beta 2 – here’s a first look
- Here’s what’s new in iOS 15 beta 2 and iPadOS 15 beta 2
- Apple releases watchOS 8 beta 2 to developers
- Apple releases iOS 15 beta 2 and iPadOS 15 beta 2 to developers
- Report: Tim Cook called Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress to warn against antitrust legislation
- Apple Fitness+ announces new Time to Walk workout series starting June 28
- Apple continues crackdown on leaks, sends warning letters to prominent sources
- House committee approves bill which poses significant antitrust threat to Apple
