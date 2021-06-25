This week on Happy Hour, 9to5Mac’s Benjamin and Taylor give their thoughts on the redesigned Safari across iPhone, iPad, and Mac after a few weeks of getting accustomed to the new versions. There’s also a lot of antitrust regulatory news to cover … and iOS 15 beta 2 interrupts the show.

