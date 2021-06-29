Apple releases macOS 11.5 beta 4 to developers

- Jun. 29th 2021 10:20 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

Two weeks after seeding developers with macOS 11.5 beta 3, the fourth beta has arrived for developers. The build comes just after the macOS Monterey beta 2 arrived yesterday.

If you’re enrolled in the developer beta program, the OTA for macOS 11.5 beta 4 should be showing up soon if it’s not already. You can also download the beta from Apple’s Developer website.

There hasn’t been much new discovered in the macOS 11.5 beta but we did spot a new HomePod timer feature that will work with the Home app and may arrive on Mac as well as iOS.

Alongside the macOS 11.5 and iOS 14.7 beta, Apple recently released the second beta for macOS 12 Monterey and iOS 15.

Apple also released the fourth betas for iOS 14.7 and more today.

Notice anything new in today’s beta? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

macOS Big Sur

macOS Big Sur

macOS Big Sur was announced on June 22nd at Apple's WWDC Developer Conference. A developer beta is available now, public beta in July, with the general release in the fall.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12