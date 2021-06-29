Apple releases macOS 11.5 beta 4 to developers

Two weeks after seeding developers with macOS 11.5 beta 3, the fourth beta has arrived for developers. The build comes just after the macOS Monterey beta 2 arrived yesterday.

If you’re enrolled in the developer beta program, the OTA for macOS 11.5 beta 4 should be showing up soon if it’s not already. You can also download the beta from Apple’s Developer website.

There hasn’t been much new discovered in the macOS 11.5 beta but we did spot a new HomePod timer feature that will work with the Home app and may arrive on Mac as well as iOS.

Alongside the macOS 11.5 and iOS 14.7 beta, Apple recently released the second beta for macOS 12 Monterey and iOS 15.

Apple also released the fourth betas for iOS 14.7 and more today.

Notice anything new in today’s beta? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

