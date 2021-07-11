Leaker corroborates that LiDAR scanner will remain exclusive to the iPhone 13 Pro lineup

Following a claim earlier today about the built-in camera of future Macs, leaker DylanDKT has now shared on Twitter some details about the next generation iPhone. According to him, the LiDAR scanner will remain exclusive to the iPhone 13 Pro lineup, which means that the sensor will not be available on the less expensive models.

Early rumors about the iPhone 13 suggested that Apple wanted to implement the LiDAR scanner across the entire lineup this year, not just in the Pro models. However, the company is no longer expected to release the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini with a LiDAR scanner.

More recent reports had already suggested that LiDAR would not come to this year’s entry-level iPhone models, and Dylan corroborates those reports. In a new tweet on Sunday, the leaker stated that “LiDAR will only be coming to the pro iPhone models,” although he also confirmed that Apple considered including the sensor in all models at some point.

LiDAR will only be coming to the pro iPhone models. Earlier this year it seemed Apple wanted to release all iPhone 13/12S models with LiDAR but due to one reason or another, it won’t be happening this year.

It’s worth noting that DylanDKT correctly predicted details about unreleased Apple products in the past.

The LiDAR scanner was first introduced with the 2020 iPad Pro and then added to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. It uses Time-of-Flight technology to measure the distance between the sensor and objects so that the camera can capture depth with exact measurements. Apple uses LiDAR mainly to enhance the AR experience, but it also enables Portrait photos in Night Mode and other camera improvements.

Rumors suggest that Apple is also working on a better ultra-wide lens for the iPhone 13 Pro models. Both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are expected to feature a similar design to the iPhone 12 with a new processor, smaller notch, and expanded 5G support. The new iPhones are likely to be introduced sometime between September and October.

