9to5Mac Happy Hour 343: iOS 15 Safari design reverted, Apple Watch Series 7 rumors, SharePlay delay

- Aug. 20th 2021 1:46 pm PT

0

This week, Benjamin and Zac reflect on the design safari that was the iOS 15 beta period for Apple’s browser, as well as cover the features that won’t quite make the cut for the .0 release. Also, there are more Apple Watch Series 7 rumors, an update on Apple TV+ movie pipeline, and more.

Sponsored by Headspace: You deserve to feel happier, and Headspace is meditation made simple. Go to Headspace.com/MAC for a one-month free trial.

Sponsored by Raycon: Get 15% off your order when you go to BuyRaycon.com/HappyHour. It’s such a good deal you’ll want to grab a pair and a spare.

Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Read More

Subscribe

Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.

About the Author