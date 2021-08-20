9to5Mac Happy Hour 343: iOS 15 Safari design reverted, Apple Watch Series 7 rumors, SharePlay delay

This week, Benjamin and Zac reflect on the design safari that was the iOS 15 beta period for Apple’s browser, as well as cover the features that won’t quite make the cut for the .0 release. Also, there are more Apple Watch Series 7 rumors, an update on Apple TV+ movie pipeline, and more.
- Comment: SharePlay won’t be available when iOS 15 releases, but there’s plenty to be excited about
- Apple reportedly scales back ambitious ‘HealthHabit’ project for transforming healthcare
- Apple TV+ releases official trailer for sci-fi epic Foundation, series premieres September 24
- Tim Robbins joins the cast of Apple TV+ ‘Wool’ series adaptation
- Apple releases latest iOS 15 public beta with Safari changes and more
- These iOS 15 features won’t be available with the official release next month
- Apple seeds watchOS 8 beta 6 to all developers
- Apple’s Carpool Karaoke series renewed for fifth season, now branded as an Apple TV+ originalApple says SharePlay won’t be included in the initial iOS 15 release this fall
- Apple Watch Series 7 redesign shown off in new CAD renders
