Apple retires Leather Loop watch band design originally introduced in 2015

With the new watch band collection introduced today, Apple has retired the leather loop which was originally introduced in 2015 with the first generation Apple Watch. The band is no longer available to purchase from Apple with the leather link and modern buckle now being the only two Apple-designed leather bands.
(Photo credit: Basic Apple Guy)
