Ikea and Sonos launch new AirPlay 2 Symfonisk smart speaker/lamp with mix and match design

After first launching the original Ikea x Sonos Symfonisk smart table lamp speaker back in 2019, the two companies are back with the second generation. The new Symfonisk features a fresh design with multiple base and shade options, AirPlay 2 support, improved audio, and more.

Ikea and Sonos announced the details in a press release today, highlighting what they’ve learned after the original Symfonisk. The new version also matches up with the leak we saw earlier this month.

“Since launching the first SYMFONISK table lamp speaker, we learned a lot about how and where they are being used. For example, a lot of people use the lamp speaker on a nightstand, which led us to create a new, slightly smaller lamp base. We’re now also offering customers more design choices, making the lamp speaker a better fit for their individual homes”, says Stjepan Begic, product owner at IKEA of Sweden. “By integrating a speaker into a table lamp, we can save space, decrease clutter, and create atmosphere with both light and sound,” he adds.

Along with the more compact footprint, the new Symfonisk offers more customization as Ikea will sell the speaker lamp base and lamp shade separately with options including textile and glass in black and white.

The new SYMFONISK table lamp speaker allows greater personalization as the product is now divided into the SYMFONISK speaker lamp base and the SYMFONISK speaker lamp shade, which are being sold separately. Customers can choose between a black or white version of the lamp base, as well as two lamp shades in different styles and colours: a textile or glass lampshade, in either black or white. The new lamp also supports a broader range of light bulbs thanks to the added E26/E27 socket.

Another major improvement with the new Symfonisk is an acoustic overhaul with a “custom waveguide” that Ikea and Sonos say will mean great sound “from any angle.”

The new SYMFONISK table lamp speaker features a completely new acoustic architecture that uses a custom waveguide, creating a great sound experience, from any angle. The lamp speaker connects over WiFi and can be used as the only sound source in a room, or it can be connected with other Sonos products, including those from the SYMFONISK range. As all SYMFONISK products, this speaker is also part of the Sonos system, easily connecting listeners to more than 100 streaming services.

While the press release didn’t specifically mention AirPlay 2 support, the previous leak we saw that has proven accurate on all the other details says AirPlay functionality is here just like the original Symfonisk. We’ve also reached out to Ikea/Sonos for official confirmation.

Update: We’ve heard from Ikea/Sonos and the new Symfonisk does indeed feature AirPlay 2.

The new lamp smart speaker will be available from Ikea in the US and select parts of Europe starting on October 12. Pricing in the US will be $140 for the speaker lamp base, $29 for the textile shade, and $39 for the glass shade.

