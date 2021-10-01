9to5Mac Happy Hour 349: Hands-on with iPhone 13 Pro, new iPad mini impressions, iTunes DRM struggles
This week on Happy Hour, Zac gives his thoughts after a week with the iPhone 13 Pro and trying a new iPad mini at Best Buy. There’s also some news about Apple TV+ and a ‘High Power Mode’ for Mac. Plus, Zac and Benjamin explore how antiquated DRM of the iTunes Store continue to rear its ugly head on the modern Apple experience.
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
- Roundup: Here’s what could be announced at a potential Apple Event in October
- Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
- Apple Watch Series 7 rumored to hit stores in mid-October
- Apple TV+ continues streak of big-budget movie deals, lands film starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt
- Apple now lets you share how much you love or hate built-in apps via App Store reviews
- Latest macOS Monterey beta shows Apple still working on ‘High Power’ mode to boost MacBook performance
- Apple camera execs detail iPhone 13 upgrades, timeline for new features
- iPad mini 6 has a neat orientation trick for those relocated volume buttons
- iPhone 13 Pro first impressions and New Orleans camera test [Gallery]
