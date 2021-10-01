9to5Mac Happy Hour 349: Hands-on with iPhone 13 Pro, new iPad mini impressions, iTunes DRM struggles

This week on Happy Hour, Zac gives his thoughts after a week with the iPhone 13 Pro and trying a new iPad mini at Best Buy. There’s also some news about Apple TV+ and a ‘High Power Mode’ for Mac. Plus, Zac and Benjamin explore how antiquated DRM of the iTunes Store continue to rear its ugly head on the modern Apple experience.

