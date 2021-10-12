Hyper unveils new ‘Dual 4K HDMI’ dongles for using multiple external displays with M1 Macs

One of the biggest limitations of Apple’s M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro is that you can only connect one external display. Popular accessory maker Hyper is out with a new HyperDrive accessory designed to remedy this problem, but there are some limitations…
The new HyperDrive Dual 4K HDMI 3-in-1 USB-C Adapter and HyperDrive Dual 4K HDMI 10-in-1 USB-C Hub include support for “4K HDMI extended video output over a single USB-C connection.” Hyper says it achieved this by using a “Hybrid USB Display design that combines DP Alt Mode and Silicon Motion InstantView plug-n-play video technology that does not require software drivers.”
This means that the HyperDrive Dual 4K HDMI dongles can take one USB-C port on your M1 MacBook Pro or MacBook Air and power two external 4K displays. The limitation, however, is that only one of those displays will support 4K at a 60Hz refresh rate. The other display will only run at 4K with a 30Hz refresh rate.
Here are the specs for each of Hyper’s new dongles.
HyperDrive Dual 4K HDMI 3-in-1 USB-C Adapter
- Connect 2 HDMI Displays at 4K Video. Give any M1/Intel MacBook Pro/Air, Windows PC or Chromebook the ability to connect 2 extended monitors with crystal clear 4K HDMI video using a single USB-C connection.
- Fast & Easy Setup. In just a few seconds, connect HyperDrive to your device via the built-in USB-C cable and you will see the HyperDisplay app on your desktop. Just double-click it and you are ready to go.
- Quick Charge Devices. Enjoy powering up your M1 MacBook or any compatible USB-C device in a flash with our 100W USB-C PD Power Delivery pass through charging port.
- Durable & Functional Design. The beautiful, milled aluminum housing perfectly accents the space gray design of the M1 MacBook while ensuring advanced heat dissipation
- Ports. HDMI 4K 60Hz, HDMI 4K 30Hz, USB-C PD 100W
- Dimensions: 102 x 60 x 15 mm / 4.02″ x 2.36″ x 0.59”
- Weight: 98 g / 3.46 oz
HyperDrive Dual 4K HDMI 10-in-1 USB-C Hub
- Enjoy 10 Essential Ports. Seamlessly transform M1 MacBook Pro/Air or any compatible USB-C device into a powerhouse workspace with 4K 60Hz and 4K 30Hz HDMI video ports, USB-C 100W Power Delivery port, USB-C 5Gbps Data port, two USB-A 5Gbps data ports, Gigabit Ethernet, MicroSD/SD slots, 3.5mm audio jack for headphones, and more.
- Connect 2 HDMI Displays at 4K Video. Give any M1/Intel MacBook Pro/Air, Windows PC or Chromebook the ability to connect 2 extended monitors with crystal clear 4K HDMI video using a single USB-C connection.
- Fast & Easy Setup. In just a few seconds, connect HyperDrive to your device via the built-in USB-C cable and you will see the HyperDisplay app on your desktop. Just double-click it and you are ready to go.
- Quick Charge Devices. Enjoy powering up your M1 MacBook or any compatible USB-C device in a flash with our 100W USB-C PD Power Delivery pass through charging port.
- Ports: HDMI 4K 60Hz, HDMI 4K 30Hz, USB-C PD 100W, USB-C 5Gbps, 2 x USB-A 5Gbps, Gigabit Ethernet, MicroSD/SD UHS-I 104MB/s, 3.5mm Audio Jack
- Dimensions: 125 x 67 x 18 mm / 4.92 x 2.64 x 0.71”
- Weight: 187.1 g / 6.60 oz / 0.41 lb
Hyper’s new Dual 4K HDMI adapters come at a cost, however.The 3-in-1 version will run you $129.99, while the 10-in-1 hub version will run you $199. Both are available to order today from Hyper’s website.
