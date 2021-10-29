Teardown shows details of Apple’s new 140W USB-C charger for 16-inch MacBook Pro

When Apple unveiled the new MacBook Pro, the company also introduced a new 140W USB-C charger that comes in the box of the 16-inch models. Although it looks like any other regular charger, Apple’s 140W charger is the first one made by the company with gallium nitride (GaN). Now a teardown shows all the details of the new 16-inch MacBook Pro charger.

YouTube channel ChargerLAB has shared a video showing the entire teardown process of Apple’s 140W USB-C charger. What makes this charger interesting is its new technologies, as it uses the USB-C PD 3.1 standard that can deliver up to 240W of power. Besides, this is also Apple’s first power adapter with GaN.

Gallium nitride, or GaN, is a material used for semiconductors that produces less heat. As a result, the components can be brought closer together and the charger can be more compact without affecting its safety. To achieve the maximum 140W of power while charging the MacBook, the new USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable is required as there are no regular USB-C cables compatible with the new standard available on the market yet.

Moving on to the disassembly, ChargerLAB shows that there’s no easy way to disassemble Apple’s charger. They had to cut through the hard plastic shell to gain access to the internal components of the power adapter, which naturally will cause permanent damage to it.

Once the charger is disassembled, we can see a quite sturdy structure inside. The plastic shell is really thick and there’s a black glue to keep the main module fixed. As noted in the video, there are also multiple thermal adhesives and graphite thermal pads on top of the chips for heat dissipation and protection.

For those interested in knowing every detail about Apple’s charger components, ChargerLAB’s video shows an in-depth look at what each component does — including the new GaN chips. You can watch the full video below:

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: