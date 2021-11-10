Apple seeds macOS 12.1 beta 2 to developers [Update: Public beta too]

After launching the first macOS Monterey 12.1 beta at the end of October, Apple has seeded developers with macOS 12.1 beta 2. It arrives as Apple has slated the launch of Universal Control and SharePlay as coming “later this fall” for Mac.

Update 11/10: The second macOS 12.1 beta is now available for public testers.

Also, Universal Control still isn’t available to fully test in 12.1 beta 2. Meanwhile, the macOS Big Sur 11.6.2 beta is available for both developers and the public.

macOS 12.1 beta 2 is appearing now via OTA for developers and public testers with build number 21C5031d. You can also download it from Apple’s Developer website or Apple’s public beta site if you’re not running the beta yet (full guide here).

With the first macOS 12.1 beta, we saw Apple bring back SharePlay support. However, Universal Control didn’t show up. We’ll be keeping an eye out to see if the latter arrives with the second beta today.

New features and changes that come with macOS 12 Monterey include a totally redesigned Safari, Shortcuts app arriving on the Mac, a new Focus mode, Quick Notes, AirPlay to Mac,

However, Universal Control to seamlessly work across multiple Apple devices and SharePlay are both coming later this fall to the public.

Notice anything new in today’s beta? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: