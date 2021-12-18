Apple Pay launch in Chile teased again with new document support page

In September, Banco de Chile, one of the most important banks of the South American country, let its customers add their cards to the iPhone’s Wallet app to use Apple Pay. A few days later, the bank removed these cards as Apple wasn’t ready to promote the service just yet.

Now, a new piece of evidence shows that Banco de Chile is readying again the launch of Apple’s own payment system in the near future.

According to Chilean tech blog Pisapapeles, Banco de Chile added the terms and conditions for customers to use Apple Pay.

The document shows how the Apple Pay service will work, what cards are accepeted, and that people need to agree with all the terms to use Apple’s own payment service with their debit and credit cards.

Back in August, another Chilean bank, BICE, said it was readying the launch of Apple Pay but so far, nothing happened. As for now, no bank or Apple is promoting the Cupertino company’s own payment system.

On the other hand, last month Apple expanded Apple Pay to its first Central American country and to its second South American country with Costa Rica and Colombia.

In Costa Rica, Banco Promerica, BAC Credomatic, and BCR are supporting credit cards through Apple Pay. In Colombia, it’s Bancolombia. Clients from the bank can add Visa and Mastercard cards.

The terms and conditions of Banco de Chile to use Apple Pay are here. It was published this Friday and shows “Oct22” in the headline, which could have indicated a failed launch on October 22 or that the partnership will only launch by the end of next year.

As of now, it’s unclear what’s the issue between Apple and Chilean banks to launch Apple Pay, as they’ve been teasing the arrival of the service for a while.

