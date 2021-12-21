Report: Apple to start mass production of iPhone 13 in India by February

A new report by the Economic Daily News says Apple will begin the mass production of the iPhone 13 in India by February of 2022.

This is not the first report that shows how Apple is trying to reduce its dependence on China as a manufacturing hub. A report back in 2019 suggested that the Cupertino company was aiming to move as much as 15% to 30% of its production out of the country.

Now, EDN says that according to Indian media reports, Apple has begun trial production of the iPhone 13 at the Hon Hai Group plan in Chennai and it’s expected to produce the iPhone 13 in India by February for its domestic and overseas markets.

With the improvement of semiconductor supply, Apple has plans to expand the iPhone 13 production area. Industry executives revealed that Hon Hai’s factory in Chennai, India, has already trial-produced the phone. (…) Industry executives pointed out that the iPhone 13 produced in India will help Apple improve its supply in the global market, because 20-30% of the iPhone 13 produced in India will likely be exported.

According to the report, Apple will only produce the iPhone 13 and the mini versions in India, as they are more popular than the Pro versions. However, the iPhone 11 and 12 are the best-selling Apple phones in India. These two iPhone lines are already produced by Hon Hai while the second-generation iPhone SE is produced by Wistron’s Bengaluru factory.

Neither Apple nor Hon Hai commented on the new Economic Daily News report.

As usual, Apple’s latest flagship phones are doing great all over the world but a report in October suggested that the company was cutting the iPhone 13 production by 10 million units, due to ongoing chip shortages.

To be sure how iPhone sold during the holiday quarter, we’ll have to wait until Apple’s next earnings call, set to take place in early 2022.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: