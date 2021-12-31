Poll: What product are you most excited to see from Apple in 2022?

Next year has the potential to be one of Apple’s biggest years. With tons of products rumored to be unveiled, which one are you most excited to see the company launch in 2022?

New higher-end iMac

Apple is expected to debut a new 27-inch iMac powered by Apple Silicon in 2022. According to leaker Dylandkt, the new iMac is likely to feature a high-end Apple Silicon chip on the inside, with a miniLED display. ProMotion technology could also come to the iMac for the first time.

Rumors have indicated that the iMac will feature a base model configuration of 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, just like the new MacBook Pro. Ports on the new iMac will reportedly include an HDMI port, an SD card slot, and multiple USB-C/Thunderbolt connections.

Redesigned MacBook Air

After redesigning the 24-inch iMac and the new MacBook Pro, Apple is rumored to make a new MacBook Air. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported early this year that this new computer will feature new colors, have white bezels, and a white keyboard.

Just the same as the M1 Pro/M1 Max, this new MacBook Air could have a notch and Bloomberg believes it will feature an M2 processor, with the same number of computing cores as the M1 but run faster.

Another iPad Pro

While Apple brought one of the biggest updates to the iPad Pro in 2021 with a miniLED display, M1 processor, and up to 2TB of storage with 16GB of RAM, there are rumors regarding a new generation slated for 2022.

Bloomberg has reported that Apple is developing a redesigned iPad Pro with a glass back. This change would allow for the iPad Pro to support wireless charging for the first time. Another change rumored to come with the 2022 iPad Pro is an expansion of mini-LED display technology to the 11-inch iPad Pro for the first time. This is the display technology that first came to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro in 2021.

But even if Apple launches another amazing iPad Pro, it’s the iPadOS that needs to receive a massive update, as it still needs to unlock the iPad’s full potential.

Three new iPhones rumored to launch in 2022

Apple is expected to launch not only the iPhone 14 line as well as a new iPhone SE next year. This iPhone SE 3 is expected to be similar to the current iPhone SE, but with the addition of an A15 chip on the side and 5G connectivity.

About the iPhone 14, it’s rumored to feature a major overhaul as analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the lineup will consist of two 6.1-inch models and two 6.7-inch models.

While the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to feature a new hole-punch design, the iPhone 14 will include dramatic improvements to the front-facing camera, according to Kuo. In terms of the rear camera, Kuo says the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be upgraded to 48-megapixels, an increase from the 12-megapixel sensor in iPhone 12.

Apple Watch Series 8

While Apple Watch Series 7 was very disappointing from a user’s perspective that updates the Watch every year or every couple of years, the next-generation Apple Watch has everything to change that with a new design, a body temperature sensor, as well as new additional health and fitness tracking.

Not only that but Apple is also rumored to launch a new Apple Watch SE and a long-awaited rugged sports version of the Watch for specific users.

Apple’s AR headset

After years of rumors, it seems like Apple is finally ready to launch its AR headset, making the company’s debut to a new category in half a decade.

Latest rumors suggest that the device will be targeted at advanced users as it will feature two 8K displays to show ultra-high resolution images. Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple’s AR headset will be equipped with advanced 3D sensors capable of not only detecting objects in a scene but also identifying gestures made by the user’s hands.

Although there are mixed reports regarding whether Apple will launch first an AR headset or a Mixed Reality headset, the first option seems more likely as of now.

AirPods Pro 2

Last but not least, after a year of waiting for the AirPods 3, users will face the same experience with the rumored AirPods Pro 2 in 2022.

These AirPods are expected to feature a new focus on health tracking and fitness technologies, as well as an all-new design. Bloomberg has reported that the second-gen AirPods Pro will feature a “more compact” design that removes the stem that current sticks out from the bottom of the AirPods Pro.

Wrap up

There’s a lot to be excited about Apple in 2022. Personally, I can’t wait for another iPad Pro, the new MacBook Air, and Apple’s AR headset solution. What product are you most excited to see from the company next year? Vote in the poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Read more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: