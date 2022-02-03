Apple Watch Link Bracelets see rare discounts in today’s best deals, plus $50 off Series 7, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs with another chance to save $50 on Apple Watch Series 7 leading the way. Plus, rare discounts have arrived on official Apple Watch Space Black and Silver Link Bracelets and AirPods Pro with MagSafe case are now $69 off through the end of the day. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Here’s another chance to save $50 on Apple Watch Series 7

Amazon is currently taking $50 or more off a selection of Apple Watch Series 7 models headlined by the 45mm GPS style in Starlight at $379. Marking a return to the all-time low for the first time in over a month, this comes within $10 of the best price we’ve seen on any Series 7 style. You can also lock-in $50 in savings on 41mm offerings, too.

In either case, you’re looking at all of the improvements delivered by Apple’s latest wearable. Highlights this time around for Series 7 include the noticeably larger screen that pairs with the new fast charging mode which supplements all-day battery life with the ability to deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just eight minutes. That’s of course alongside all of the usual fitness-focused features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ability to take ECG readings, and more. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models.

Official Apple Watch Space Black and Silver Link Bracelets see rare discounts

Just after seeing $50 discounts return on Apple Watch Series 7, Amazon is now keeping the ball rolling by marking down Apple’s official Link Bracelets. Right now, the latest 38mm Space Black Link Bracelet is down to $379, delivering the very first discount to date at $70 off. You can also save on the 38mm Silver Link Bracelet, which is down to $315.

As Apple’s most premium bands, its Link Bracelets arrive with either a Space Black or silver colorway and plenty of elegant stylings. Crafted from stainless steel, with a diamond-like carbon finish to give it the unique design, there’s a custom butterfly closure to round out the high-end look of this Apple Watch band. Both models are compatible with 38, 40, and 41mm Apple Watch models. Head below for more.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe case are now $69 off, today only

If you missed the AirPods Pro offer from last month, Woot today is giving you another chance to lock-in Apple’s latest without paying full price. Through the end of today, you can score the recently-refreshed Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $180. A $6 delivery fee will apply in any other case. Normally fetching $249, this is matching our previous offer from January at $69 off.

Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form-factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback, but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

