OLED iPad rumors get credibility boost as LG reportedly preps for production

OLED iPad rumors have been inconsistent to say the least, with commenters not even able to agree on whether Apple will make the switch, let alone when. But a new supply-chain report says that Apple display supplier LG is engaged in specific preparation for OLED iPad production.

At one time, it was reported that Apple was switching to OLED screens for the iPad Air 5, which is expected to launch at an event in March or April, but we’re now expecting the screen tech to make its iPad debut considerably later …

Background

We’ve previously described Apple’s gradual transition through four types of display tech:

At one point, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple was aiming to launch its first OLED iPads in 2022, but later said that the company had abandoned this plan. Since then, there’s been uncertainty about when the first OLED models would be launched, with both 2023 and 2024 suggested.

OLED iPad production prep

We’ve had supply-chain reports about both LG and Samsung Display making plans to supply OLED panels to Apple for future iPads. Samsung’s role seems less certain, but rival Korean company LG appears to have a more secure position.

The most recent report said that LG was planning to double the production capacity of an OLED plant dedicated to small- and medium-size displays. A new report in The Elec today gets more specific – and credible.

LG Display was currently shifting some of its OLED production equipment at its E5 line at its plant in Gumi, South Korea to its plant in Paju, TheElec has learned. The company was transferring some of its tensioners __ used in depositing OLED materials on the panel during production __ to its E6-4 line at its P10 plant in Paju, sources said […] LG Display is likely doing so in preparation for the production OLED panels that Apple plans to use for future iPad models, they said […] The plant already houses E6-1 and E6-2 lines that manufacture OLED panels for iPhones.

That’s significant because the equipment described is extremely delicate, and easily damaged during transportation. Moving it is not the sort of thing you do lightly. That suggests LG has high confidence it will be needed for production at its Apple-focused plant.

Photo: Lucas Benjamin/Unsplash

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: