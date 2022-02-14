Planning on getting an Apple headset? Check your home insurance coverage…

- Feb. 14th 2022 4:25 am PT

0

The long-awaited Apple headset is expected to be expensive, but one insurer has reported that VR headsets can also result in expenses of an unexpected kind …

Background

There are believed to be two different types of Apple headset in the works. The company reportedly has a long-term ambition of lightweight, fashionable Apple Glasses which one analyst has even suggested could replace the iPhone (though I’m skeptical).

But Apple Glasses are likely years away yet. The company’s first step into this field is expected to be a mixed-reality headset looking closer to existing VR headsets, and primarily aimed at developers and enterprise applications.

Apple headset may require good insurance

Owning a virtual reality headset can be an expensive business, according to one home insurance company. The Guardian reports.

A man landing an upper-cut on the ceiling fan, a woman slamming into furniture, a guy smashing through a lighting fixture: gamers are learning, virtual reality headsets can often cause havoc at home.

The trend of crashing into furniture while in the metaverse provoked a 31% jump in home contents claims involving VR headsets last year, insurer Aviva said, marking a 68% overall increase since 2016.

“As new games and gadgets become popular, we often see this playing through in the claims made by our customers,” said Kelly Whittington, Aviva’s UK property claims director […]

Claims to Aviva involving virtual reality headsets can get wacky. One customer launched a controller at his TV when a zombie jumped out during the game. Multiple people reported cracking TV screens. One child smashed two designer figurines – perched on the mantelpiece – when his game demanded a “swipe” move.

Ceiling Fan 1 – This Guy 0 from VRtoER

VR headset can also prove dangerous – either to you or those around you. The subreddit VRtoER has plenty of examples of how not to VR. Like this woman who reportedly discovered the hard way that leaning back against virtual walls doesn’t work too well:

Ragdoll mode activated from VRtoER

You can check out everything we’re expecting in our recent roundup.

Render: Antonio De Rosa

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Augmented Reality (AR)

Augmented Reality (AR)

Augmented Reality (AR) is mixing real-world images with artificial ones in real time – sometimes also known as Mixed Reality. This contrasts with Virtual Reality (VR) where the entire image is artificial ...
Apple Glasses

Apple Glasses
Virtual Reality (VR)

About the Author

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3