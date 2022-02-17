Wish your Snapchat username could vanish? Snap’s working on that

Tired of your old Snapchat username? Well, one of the platform’s most highly requested features is almost here.

Snapchat users can change their usernames starting February 23. This feature will be available on both iOS and Android to users around the world. Snapchatters will not have to make a new account and still keep friends lists, Snap scores, Snap codes, and memories.

According to The Verge, you can only change your username once per year. It’s also important to keep in mind that once you change your username, nobody can use that handle ever again. Once a username is inactive, it is unusable forever.

As a decade-old app, this is a much-anticipated attribute to let long-time users re-identify themselves. Other social media giants like TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter have offered this ability for some time.

Change your Snapchat username like this

Hit the camera tab at the bottom of your screen. Tap on your bitmoji icon on the top left, then tap the settings (gear icon) on the top right. Tap “Username” just below “Name.” Enter the username you wish to change to and select “change username” in blue. Hit next and you enjoy your new username!

Source: Snap Inc.

Snapchat’s been in the news lately

This news comes after multiple other announcements this week from Snap, Inc.

On Monday, the mobile messaging platform launched mid-roll ads in users’ stories. This feature is currently in beta testing for those who have reached Snap Star status. This rollout lets creators benefit from their work as they share a portion of the ad revenue with Snapchat.

On Wednesday, Snapchat also released its Ticketmatcher feature, giving users the opportunity to discover current and upcoming events near them. In partnership with Ticketmaster’s catalog of shows, the platform identifies what’s happening nearby based on user interests.

