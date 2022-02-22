Here’s how iPhone 13 battery life compares to iPhone 12 and 11

- Feb. 22nd 2022 3:00 am PT

0

Battery life gets a solid improvement with the iPhone 13 lineup. Follow along below for a detailed look at how iPhone 13 battery life compares to iPhone 12 and 11.

The four iPhone 13 models feature the same iPhone 12 design with flat sides. But with the iPhone 12 devices having a thickness of 0.29 inches (7.4 mm), the iPhone 13 lineup is just a touch thicker at 0.30 inches (7.65 mm). That includes a larger battery along with new camera modules.

Compared to the iPhone 11 lineup that was 0.32 or 0.33-inches (8.3/8.13 mm) thick, the iPhone 13 is still slimmer at 0.30-inches.

iPhone 13 battery life vs iPhone 12 and 11

At a high level, Apple says “most users will experience”:

  • 1.5 hours longer battery life on iPhone 13 mini than iPhone 12 mini
  • 2.5 hours longer battery life on iPhone 13 than iPhone 12
  • 1.5 hours longer battery life on iPhone 13 Pro than iPhone 12 Pro
  • 2.5 hours longer battery life on iPhone 13 Pro Max than iPhone 12 Pro Max

But keep reading below for more detailed battery life specs.

iPhone 13 battery life mini and 13 vs 12 mini and 12
iPhone 13 batter life vs iPhone 12

Looking more closely, iPhone 13 may offer even better battery performance than that. Here is iPhone 13, 12, and 11 battery life compared by video playback and audio playback (not streamed) based on Apple’s tech specs.

Notably, iPhone 13 Pro Max and 13 Pro can see up to 28 hours and 22 hours for video playback, respectively, giving quite a boost compared to the 12 Pro Max and 12 Pro.

All battery estimates from Apple below feature the “up to” qualifier on all of its specs pages.

iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 11 Pro Max
Battery for video playback 28 hours 20 hours 20 hours
Battery for audio playback 95 hours 80 hours 80 hours
iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 11 Pro
Battery for video playback 22 hours 17 hours 18 hours
Battery for audio playback 75 hours 65 hours 65 hours
iPhone 13 iPhone 12 iPhone 11
Battery for video playback 19 hours 17 hours 17 hours
Battery for audio playback 75 hours 65 hours 65 hours
iPhone 13 mini iPhone 12 mini
Battery for video playback 17 hours 15 hours
Battery for audio playback 55 hours 50 hours

Apple says that the iPhone 13 battery improvements were made possible in large part to the new A15 Bionic chip and a larger battery

Related:

Looking to trade in your iPhone/upgrade to iPhone 13?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
iPhone 13

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12