Apple seeds macOS 12.3 RC with Universal Control, new emoji, Siri voice, and more

Just after its “Peek performance” March event, Apple has launched the macOS 12.3 RC. The software includes the anticipated Universal Control, all-new emoji, new Siri voice, and more.

The macOS 12.3 RC (build 21E230) is starting to show up via OTA for developers and public testers already enrolled in the beta as well as being available to download from Apple’s Developer website and public beta website.

The macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 betas have been the first to officially make Universal Control available to test.

Other new features include adding 37 new emoji to macOS that we’ve seen arrive with the iOS 15.4 beta, and new Siri voice.

More changes include support for the PS5 DualSense adaptive trigger, and a ScreenCaptureKit framework for “high-performance screen recording.” Meanwhile, the kernel used by Dropbox and Microsoft One Drive is deprecated.

Apple is set to release iOS 15.4 with Face ID mask unlock and a new Siri voice, watchOS 8.5, macOS 12.3 and more to the public next week.

Here are the full release notes for the macOS 12.3 RC:

macOS 12.3 adds Universal Control so you can use a single mouse and keyboard across your Mac and iPad. This release also includes new emoji, dynamic head tracking for Music, and other features and bug fixes for your Mac.

Universal Control (beta)

Universal Control allows you to use a single mouse and keyboard across iPad and Mac

Text can be typed on either Mac or iPad and you can drag and drop files between them

Spatial Audio

Dynamic head tracking is available in Music with supported AirPods on Mac computers with the M1 chip

Customizable spatial audio settings for Off, Fixed, and Head Tracked are now in Control Center with supported AirPods on Mac computers with the M1 chip

Emoji

New emoji including faces, hand gestures, and household objects are available in emoji keyboard

Handshake emoji allows you to choose separate skin tones for each hand

This release also includes the following enhancements for your Mac:

Siri now includes an additional voice, expanding the diversity of options

Podcasts app adds episode filter for seasons, played, unplayed, saved, or downloaded episodes

Safari webpage translation adds support for Italian and Chinese (Traditional)

Shortcuts now supports adding, removing, or querying tags with Reminders

Saved passwords can now include your own notes

Battery capacity readings have improved accuracy

This release also includes bug fixes for your Mac:

News widgets in Today View may not open articles when clicked

Audio may sound distorted while watching video in the Apple TV app

Some photos and videos may be unintentionally moved when organizing albums in Photos

