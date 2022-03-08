iOS 15.4 RC now available to developers, here’s what’s new

After the “Peek Performance” event, Apple is releasing iOS 15.4 RC to developers. This will likely be the version users will download when the software is available to everyone next week. In addition, the company is also seeding the RC version of iPadOS 15.4. Head below for the full details on these latest releases from Apple.

Today’s build is 19E241. With the latest beta, Apple brought a new, non-binary Siri voice for English American speakers.

iOS 15.4 RC is available to developers and public beta testers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers.

This new beta includes a wide range of new features for iPhone and iPad users. For iPhone users, there is Face ID support while wearing masks for the first time. iPadOS 15.4 also includes the highly-anticipated Universal Control feature. There are also over 30 new emojis from which to choose, changes to iCloud Keychain, and more.

The latest betas included some small tweaks to these new features as well as changes to Emergency SOS, Apple Podcasts, and Universal Control. Here’s our full hands-on with all of the details of beta 4.

iOS 15.4 will be released next week alongside tvOS 15.4, watchOS 8.5, and macOS 12.3.

