9to5Mac Happy Hour 373: iPhone 14 chip rumors, Apple Studio Display reviews, iOS 15.4 launches

Zac and Benjamin review the reviews of the iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Studio and Apple Studio Display. Plus, iOS 15.4 launches with genuinely cool features, and there’s some interesting developments in the iPhone 14 rumor mill.
- Mac Studio hands-on: Unboxing and first impressions
- First Mac Studio and Studio Display orders arriving to customers around the world
- Here’s how the new Mac Studio compares to the rest of the Mac lineup
- Apple streamlines the process of buying a new iPhone SE for AT&T and T-Mobile customers
- Universal Control was worth the wait – here’s how it’s changing the way I work
- Apple promises software update to improve Studio Display’s lackluster webcam
- Studio Display reviews: The Apple display we need, but with the webcam of an ‘old BlackBerry’
- Mac Studio reviews: Impressive power and efficiency, but overkill for many users
- iPhone 14 with A15 Bionic chip? At the end of the day, it’s all about marketing
- iPad Air 5 reviews: Closing the iPad Pro gap with powerful M1 performance, 5G, and more
- Face ID with a mask tidbits: iOS 15.4, supported iPhones, glasses, Apple Pay, more
