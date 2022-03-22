Coalition for App Fairness loses second key figure days before Epic Games deadline

The Coalition for App Fairness (CAF) – which is primarily a voice for Epic Games, Spotify, and Tinder parent company Match in their antitrust fight with Apple over App Store commissions – has lost a second key figure.

In December of last year, Spotify’s legal officer Horacio Gutierrez left the company to join Disney. Today we’re learning that CAF executive director Meghan DiMuzio is also moving on …

Background

CAF was formed back in 2020 by a small group of companies, led by Epic Games, Spotify, and Tile – each of which was battling with Apple at the time. The lobbying group made no secret of its nemesis.

Every day, Apple taxes consumers and crushes innovation. The Coalition for App Fairness is an independent nonprofit organization founded by industry-leading companies to advocate for freedom of choice and fair competition across the app ecosystem.

The group has been calling for independent iOS app stores and lower commissions for developers.

Coalition for App Fairness loses two key figures

Spotify’s Horacio Gutierrez was a leading figure in CAF’s fight with Apple, describing the Cupertino company in… unflattering terms.

There is a lot to admire about Apple, but my company, Spotify, has seen another, brutish side. Apple designs, develops and sells some of the world’s most desirable hardware products. And for many, Steve Jobs remains a figure of reverence, giving the business he created an enduring glow. My business is one of the few insisting that underneath that exterior is a ruthless bully that uses its dominance to hobble competitors.

He left Apple enemy Spotify and joined Apple friend Disney.

Foss Patents spotted that CAF exec director Meghan DiMuzio is also starting a new job.

She confirmed on LinkedIn that she “couldn’t be more excited to join [brewery giant] Anheuser Busch to lead their corporate reputation efforts.” Formally, she worked at Forbes Tate, a major lobbying firm that effectively runs the CAF for Epic, Spotify, and Match Group.

It comes ahead of this week’s deadline for Apple to respond to the appeal in its court battle with Epic Games. Both companies claimed victory in the case, despite the appeal …

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: