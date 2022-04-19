Heart Hive is a new health app that lets you compare your metrics with peers

From the creator of the popular app Heart Analyzer comes a new app with next-level analytics. Heart Hive joins the App Store, allowing users to share and compare their health metrics. Heart Hive records the information on your Apple Watch, and you can view it on your iPhone.

The Heart Analyzer app allows you to access in-depth analytics of your heart rate on your iPhone, tracked from your Apple Watch. You can see average heart rates and trends, and view up to four years of heart rate data. What’s cool about this app is that you can create an Apple Watch face that features your heart rate chart.

Different from Heart Analyzer, the Heart Hive app provides insights on where users fit within their demographic. The app lets you create an anonymous profile of metrics relevant to you and submit it to “the Hive.” Users always have complete control over what they share, and their profile can be removed at any time.

Within “the Hive,” you can view a variety of charts and insights to better understand how you compare against others. There are also global boards so you can compare yourself against users in other countries.

Heart Hive supports a variety of health types and is free on the App Store with some in-app purchases.

