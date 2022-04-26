TikTok most downloaded app in Q1 2022, surpassing 3.5 billion all-time installs￼

There’s no denying TikTok’s growing popularity. In a Sensor Tower report on Store Intelligence Data for Q1 2022, TikTok was named the top downloaded app worldwide. Surpassing Instagram for this spot, it reached 3.5 billion all-time downloads in Q1 last year. This made it the first app to cross that threshold that is not owned by Meta.

On Apple’s App Store, TikTok was downloaded about 70 million times worldwide. Majority of these downloads were from iPhones and a small amount were from iPads. Despite being banned in India since June 2020, the app saw 11% quarter-over-quarter growth in Asia.

Within the United States, the social media giant has been the top app each quarter since Q1 2021. Within the App Store in the US, TikTok and YouTube have been competing for the top spot for the last year. The short-form video app barely beat YouTube as it surpassed 10 million downloads for nine straight quarters.

Screenshot from Sensor Tower

Sensor Tower’s estimates include worldwide daily downloads for iPhone and iPad for January 1 through March 31, 2022. Apple’s own apps are excluded from this data and only unique installs were included (one download per user).

Other competitors worldwide included WhatsApp, Telegram, HBO Max, Facebook, and Messenger. This data comes after Apple’s report earlier this month that third-party apps beat out its own on the App Store. With that sort of success, it’s no wonder TikTok has been a hit with iPhone users.

Do you use TikTok? Are you surprised by these results?

