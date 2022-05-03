Blizzard unveils ‘Warcraft Arclight Rumble’ game coming to iOS this year

As the demand for mobile games continues to rise, so does the amount of major game franchises coming to iOS devices. A few months ago, Blizzard confirmed it is bringing a Warcraft game to mobile devices this year. Today, Blizzard revealed the game as Warcraft Arclight Rumble.

Warcraft® Arclight Rumble™ is a mobile action strategy game set within the Warcraft universe where collectible Minis come to life to battle in frantic melee skirmishes. Play in multiple modes, including the single player campaign, going head-to-head in epic PvP battles, playing co-op, and more. Experience the true meaning of joyful chaos!

Blizzard has previously announced two mobile Warcraft games. However, the second one – resembling Pokemon Go – has been canceled.

You can preregister for the game on the Google Play Store now; preregistration is coming soon for Apple’s App Store. By signing up, you have a chance to participate in upcoming beta testing and be one of the first to get new information.

Video from Warcraft Arclight Rumble’s YouTube Channel

Image Source: Blizzard

