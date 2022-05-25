ProtonMail has a new name and deeper integration with VPN, calendar, and drive features

ProtonMail, the world’s largest encrypted email service and popular iOS Mail app, has rebranded itself as Proton. In this rebrand, the company is bringing together ProtonMail with its other services, Proton VPN, Proton Calendar, and Proton Drive. While there aren’t major upgrades to the mail service, this integration will be the world’s first privacy-by-default ecosystem.

Proton has a new website where both new and current users can use the @proton.me address instead of the @protonmail.com. Additionally, the rebrand offers Free, Mail Plus, and Unlimited plans. Free gives 1GB of storage, Mail Plus is $3.99/month with 15GB, and Unlimited is $9.99/month with 500GB of storage.

For many years, the internet has been dominated by ad-based business models which abuse privacy and leverage our most intimate data for financial gain, said Andy Yen, founder and CEO of Proton. Proton’s mission is to provide an alternative and help build a just internet economy that works for users and all of society. The transformation from individual privacy services towards an integrated privacy ecosystem is an essential step toward building a complete replacement to Big Tech’s offerings.

Proton’s rebrand and integration of services will provide better functionality and a better user experience. The company also has a visual rebrand, with new logos to showcase its family of services.

Recently, the company has made additional strides in transforming its business. Last month, Proton acquired SimpleLogin, an open-source service for creating email aliases. This acquisition gives Proton users a more private and safer online experience through its products.

We have taken a big step forward in redefining our visual identity and user experience, said Varun Kabra, CMO of Proton. By unifying Proton’s products, both technically and aesthetically, we are making privacy more accessible and enjoyable than ever before for everyone.

Image Source: Proton

