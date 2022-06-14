Photoshop on the web free in Canada; more regions on the way

Adobe wants you to use Photoshop, even if that means making a version of the popular program free. Right now, the company is testing a free-to-use version of Photoshop on the web in Canada, according to The Verge.

With a free Adobe account, Canadian creatives can access the web version of Photoshop for free. As the service is considered a “freemium,” the company plans to add some extra exclusives to paying subscribers. The Verge mentions that Adobe will provide enough tools for free for users to have access to the program’s core functions. The process is similar to Canva as users can do a slew of editing on the web for free with Pro users paying a small fee for extra features.

A web version of Photoshop was originally released late last year as a simple version to do basic editing. It’s basically a watered-down version of the app for non-paying users.

Additionally, Adobe has brought in collaboration features to the web program. For example, users can share images and have others make tweaks and annotations. Also with the web version, anyone with a Photoshop subscription can start a new document right from the web.

Adobe has yet to state when the free version will available outside of Canada.

In another announcement, the Photoshop on the web beta gets an update with mobile browser access, new learning content, and performance and UX enhancements. There’s also new editing features like Curves, RefineEdge, Dodge and Burn, and Smart Objects conversion.

Adobe also brings new features for the Photoshop app; one being a new AI Neural Filter. The new Photo Restoration Neural Filter helps “bring old or damaged photos back to life by detecting and eliminating scratches and minor imperfections in seconds.”

Additionally, Adobe Lightroom today has added new features like video support, compare view, AI-powered presets, and more.

What do you think of these updates? Any of interest to you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: