Apple aims to spotlight smaller European developers through new campaign

Apple has launched a new way to support European developers in its App Store. Called Founders, it’s a new campaign aiming to spotlight smaller developers and their apps through editorials.

Displayed within the App Store will be highlighted stories and content in the “Today” tab from these creators. There will also be highlights of these European developers within Apple’s newsletters and social media.

Currently, the Founders campaign has nine European developers and their apps taking part. The apps include 1sland, Equilab, Howly Owly, F-Sim Space Shuttle 2, Structured, Stoic, Rivengard, Mad Skills Motocross 3, and Planta. According to Tech Radar, Apple picked each developer based on their potential for growth, innovation, and how their apps reflect their culture.

If you could come up with a dream idea for a new app or game, what would it be? The App Store is home to countless brilliant apps and games, all of which started out as dream ideas from creative individuals seeking to make everyday life better, easier and more fun. In this series, we highlight an awesome collection of apps and introduce you to the talented founders behind them to discover what drives them and where they get their inspiration from.

9to5Mac’s Take

This will be a major help for developers working to make a name for themselves and their apps. Usually within the App Store, it’s well-known apps getting the shine, so it’s nice to see up-and-coming European developers gain some recognition. While this campaign has come to fruition, it’s likely we’ll see Apple highlight other small founders in the future.

