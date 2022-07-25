Tennessee man uses AirTag to find his stolen SUV

Allison McDaniel

Jul. 25th 2022

Apple’s AirTag is a coin-shaped tracker that helps users track down lost items. Just last week, an AirTag has helped one man in Memphis help police retrieve his stolen vehicle.

After his Hyundai Santa Fe was broken into earlier this month, Joshua Wylie decided to leave an AirTag in the SUV. According to a police report, a criminal had tried to steal the car and failed. They not only broke the passenger window but also damaged the steering column.

In response, Wylie installed a surveillance camera in his apartment window that focuses the lens on his vehicle. While the camera captured video of the theft, it was ultimately the AirTag that helped track down the stolen Santa Fe.

AirTag found the stolen vehicle

With the help of Memphis Police, Wylie was able to get his stolen vehicle back thanks to the AirTag’s tracking capabilities.

“If I hadn’t had that AirTag to show me where [the vehicle] was so early this morning, it’s very likely there could’ve been thousands of dollars more damage to my vehicle.”

