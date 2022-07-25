Apple semiconductor expert hired by Samsung in rare poaching

One of Apple’s semiconductor experts, Kim Woo-Pyeong, is going to work for a major competitor – Samsung Electronics. Woo-Pyeong is serving as director of the company’s newly established Packaging Solution Center in Device Solution America (DSA), according to Business Korea.

Woo-Pyeong has experience working for Texas Instruments and Qualcomm, an Apple supplier. This recruitment from Samsung comes after he has spent nearly nine years working at Apple.

Experts believe this kind of recruitment is rare due to the special nature of the relationship between the two tech giants. However, it’s not the first time an Apple veteran has left for Samsung. In 2012, Luc Julia, who oversaw the development of Siri, left Apple for Samsung.

Business Korea also stated that Samsung is currently focusing on technology development for packaging. Since it’s increasingly difficult to develop ultramicro fabrication processes, chipmakers want to improve packaging technology to overcome these obstacles. As a former semiconductor expert at Apple, Woo-Pyeong will be responsible for leading these efforts.

