iPhone 14 event: Apple takes you ‘Far Out’ with special AR easter egg

The iPhone 14 event is now confirmed by Apple. On September 7, the Cupertino company will hold an in-person event – which will also be streamed online – at the Steve Jobs Theater, in Apple Park. While we’re still a couple of weeks away from the keynote, Apple has continued its tradition of hiding a fun easter egg for iPhone and iPad users on the invite.

The AR easter egg tradition started a couple of years ago. First, with the Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad event, then iPhone 12 launch, the M1 Mac event, the 2021 Spring Loaded, September’s iPhone 13 event, the Unleashed event for the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro, and the Peek Performance keynote.

Now, Apple has included another fun easter egg for the September 7 iPhone 14 event, where we’re expecting four new iPhone models, three new Apple Watches, and AirPods Pro 2 to be unveiled. iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 will likely receive a release date during the keynote as well.

If you head to Apple’s Event page on your iPhone or iPad, tap on the event logo/Apple logo at the top to launch the AR experience.

This event’s easter egg features Outer Space. The user starts to approach the stars and after a few seconds, they can see a constellation that forms Apple’s logo. The user keeps approaching and then the AR animation starts over.

You can also check how the AR easter egg looks here:

What to expect from the iPhone 14 event

The iPhone 14 series will be the star of the Apple September event. With four new models set to be introduced, expect a lot of hype from a new iPhone 14 Plus/Max. Although the regular models won’t have much to differentiate from the current iPhone 13 generation, a bigger model will be a nice addition.

Expect great changes for the iPhone 14 Pro at the Apple September event, as reported by 9to5Mac. With a new design, a better processor, and huge improvements on the camera’s side, the iPhone 14 series will likely be one of the biggest Apple launches in years.

Also, expect new Apple Watches and more.

Are you excited about this event? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: