iPad eSIM list: Which models have it?

- Aug. 30th 2022 8:00 am PT

iPad eSIM list
Curious which iPads have eSIM support or if your current iPad has an eSIM you can use? Read along for a look at the complete iPad eSIM list for which models have the embedded digital SIM.

Cellular iPads have used a variety of SIMs (subscriber identity modules) over the years. Apple first started iPad with a micro SIM in the first generation cellular model then moved to the nano SIM size with iPad 2 until today.

A convenient option in recent years has been the addition of an eSIM (embedded SIM). This makes it easier for customers to connect with carriers or switch providers. With it being digital, you don’t need to replace a physical card. Some providers like T-Mobile even let you instantly start a trial with eSIM.

You can quickly check if your iPad has an eSIM by heading to Settings > Cellular > Add eSIM or Add Cellular plan.

Ok, here’s the full iPad eSIM list…

iPad Pro 11″ 3rd gen eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM and nano SIM (full specs)

iPad Pro 12.9″ 5th gen eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM and nano SIM (full specs)

iPad Air 5th gen eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM and nano SIM (full specs)

iPad mini 6th gen eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM and nano SIM (full specs)

iPad 9th gen eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM and nano SIM (full specs)

iPad Air 4th gen eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM and nano SIM (full specs)

iPad 8th gen eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM and nano SIM (full specs)

iPad Pro 11″ 2nd gen eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM and nano SIM (full specs)

iPad Pro 12.9″ 4th gen eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM and nano SIM (full specs)

iPad 7th gen eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM and nano SIM (full specs)

iPad mini 5th gen eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM and nano SIM (full specs)

iPad Air 3rd gen eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM and nano SIM (full specs)

iPad Pro 11″ 1st gen eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM and nano SIM (full specs)

iPad Pro 12.9″ 3rd gen eSIM support?

Yes ✅ – eSIM and nano SIM (full specs)

iPad 6th gen eSIM support?

No ❌ – nano SIM only (full specs)

iPad Pro 10.5″ eSIM support?

No ❌ – nano SIM and embedded Apple SIM (full specs)

iPad Pro 12.9″ 2nd gen eSIM support?

No ❌ – nano SIM and embedded Apple SIM (full specs)

iPad 5th gen eSIM support?

No ❌ – nano SIM only (full specs)

iPad Pro 9.7″ eSIM support?

No ❌ – nano SIM only (full specs)

iPad Pro 12.9″ 1st gen cameras?

No ❌ – nano SIM only (full specs)

eSIM support on all earlier iPads?

No ❌ – nano SIM only

Thanks for reading our iPad eSIM list!

