Review: Ugreen Nexode 140W USB-C GaN Charger is a 14/16″ MacBook Pro owner’s best friend

Ugreen has released the next charger in its Nexode GaN lineup today with the new 140W triple-port model. Coming in notably smaller than Apple’s 140W power brick, this charger offers two USB-C and one USB-A port for lots of convenience and power particularly suited for 14 and 16″ MacBook Pro owners. Here are my thoughts after testing it out.

Ugreen most recently released its 200W USB-C Desktop Charger in the Nexode series (full review) followed up by the super compact 45W Dual USB-C GaN Charger (full review).

Now filling out the middle of the Nexode lineup is the compact 140W Nexode USB-C GaN Charger.

Ugreen Nexode 140W USB-C GaN Charger specs

140W total output 140W when using just the bottom USB-C port (MagSafe 3 cable required for 16″ MacBook Pro fast-charging, not required for 14″ MacBook Pro) 100W when just using the top USB-C port 22.5W for the USB-A port 100W/22.5W split when using USB-C and A simultaneously 65W/65W when using both USB-C ports 65W/45W/22.5W when using all three simultaneously

Compact design

Overheat, overcharge, and over-voltage protection

Foldable prongs

Braided USB-C cable included (rated up to 240W)

Matte black/gray finish

Price: $149.99

In use

As you can see, the Nexode 140W Charger with three ports is about 20% smaller than Apple’s 140W single-port charger. Like the rest of the Nexode models, I love that this comes in a matte black/gray finish instead of bright white.

Another nice touch is Ugreen including a durable six-foot USB-C cable. It’s rated up to 240W, so it’s quite future-proof.

Fast-charging the 16″ MacBook Pro

Fast charging gives the latest MacBook Pro notebooks up to 50% battery in as little as 30 minutes.

However, Apple limits 140W fast charging for the 16″ MacBook Pro to its official MagSafe 3 cable that comes in the box (or $45 sold separately). So you’ll have to use that with the Nexode 140W Charger to get the full output for Apple’s biggest notebook.

If you choose to use the Ugreen or any other USB-C cable, you’ll get 100W charging.

Fast-charging the 14″ MacBook Pro

Apple gives more flexibility for fast-charging the 14″ MBP. You can use the included six-foot USB-C cable and since 96W does the trick, you can use either port on the Nexode 140W Charger.

Ugreen Nexode 140W Charger wrap-up

A 140W triple-port charger may be overkill for some, but for those with a 14 or 16″ MacBook Pro, iPhone, and/or iPad, this is a perfect solution. It’s also a great choice to fast-charge multiple iPhones/iPads simultaneously.

Whether you’re looking for a new primary charger or want a backup, the Nexode 140W is a solid choice.

Pros:

Compact (140W power in the size of Apple’s 67W brick)

Matte black and gray finish

Dual USB-C ports, one USB-A port

Can fast-charge 14 or 16″ MacBook Pro or iPhone and iPad, and other MacBooks simultaneously

Cons:

$149.99 price

Considering everything you get in one brick and the price, I give the Nexode 140W USB-C GaN charger a 4/5 rating.

And, if you don’t need this much power, the full Nexode lineup has you covered with 45W, 65W, and 100W options.

The Ugreen Nexode 140W Dual USB-C GaN Charger is available now normally priced at $149.99.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: