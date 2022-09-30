Friday’s best deals: M1 Pro MacBook Pros $399 off, Leather Link Apple Watch bands from $60, more

It is Friday, once again! And we’re rounding up all of today’s best deals as we head into the weekend with Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pros sitting at $399 off. That’s alongside Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $49 off and official Leather Link Apple Watch bands from $60. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pros now $399 off at Amazon

Apple has begun rolling out M2 across its MacBook lineup, and later this fall, we’re expecting to see the more professional end of the lineup get the second-generation treatment, whether there is an October Apple event or not. Beforehand, Amazon is making it more affordable than ever to bring home Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pro lineup, with near all-time lows on various configurations. Leading the way, we have Apple’s latest 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro starting at $1,600. That comes within $1 of the all-time low and is now down from the usual $1,999 price tag to deliver $399 in savings. We’ve only seen it sell for anywhere close to this price once before, as well.

Delivering Apple’s most capable portable machines to date, the higher-end M1 Pro series still manages to beat out the more recent M2 chips with an even more capable feature set. Everything starts with the improved 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display that’s backed by the higher-end chip. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame. See why it was our Apple product of the year.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard delivers a floating hinge design

Amazon is now offering Apple’s previous-generation Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $300. Originally selling for $349, which is what you’ll pay for the slightly adjusted M1 model, today’s offer amounts to $49 in savings, and is the first time in nearly a month to save on the enhanced typing experience altogether, and comes within $1 of our previous mention.

While this is the original model, Apple’s Magic Keyboards works with several iterates of iPad Pro including the latest 12.9-inch M1 model. It delivers the signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port and a backlit keyboard and built-in trackpad. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Official Leather Link Apple Watch bands from $60

Amazon now offers the official Apple Watch Leather Link Band starting at $65 for the 41mm style in Sequoia Green. The larger 45mm model is also on sale and sitting at $60. In either case, these are down from the usual $99 price tags in order to mark the lowest prices we’ve seen for either version of the colorways. There’s upwards of 40% in savings to take advantage of while scoring a new look for your Apple Watch Series 8 or Ultra.

You’re looking at one of the more recent additions to Apple’s official stable of Watch bands, not to mention one of its more premium offerings. Comprised of handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France, this is certainly one of the more premium in-house straps from Apple. Alongside its stylish appearance, the Leather Link band also features a magnetic design that locks in place without having to fuss with a clasp.

