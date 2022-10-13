Twitter wants to bring its Spaces live audio feature to Communities

Twitter has been investing a lot in its Spaces live audio platform, which lets users join audio chats with a bunch of other people. Now the company wants to take that experience even further, this time bringing the Spaces feature to Twitter Communities.

Community Spaces on Twitter

For those unfamiliar, Twitter Communities are basically groups where Twitter users can join together to talk about a specific topic on an alternative timeline. There are admins and moderators who can control who has access to the community or even delete tweets from other members.

And, to make this group experience even more unique, Twitter wants to give users the option to create Spaces within Communities. As a result, Twitter expects that members of a Community will be able to engage more freely on a specific topic. “We want to create a place where people can have even more focused, meaningful and engaging conversations,” said the company in a statement.

Audio in Communities adds an extra layer of personality and connectivity beyond 280 characters; by initiating live audio conversations specific to a Community and topic, Community admins will be able to better lead their Communities, engage their members, and participate in quality conversations with others who share the same interests.

For users, the experience will be the same as participating in a regular Space on Twitter. However, the live audio chat will be restricted to members of that Community. Admins and moderators will be able to work together with the hosts to manage a live Space. To make things even more intuitive, the Twitter app will show a live Space from a Community right on the main screen of the app.

According to Twitter, the new Spaces integration with Communities is now being rolled out to a small number of users in the United States. The company provides no details on when the feature will be expanded to more users.

Twitter wants to be a podcast app

Back in August, Twitter announced a refreshed design for the Spaces tab of its mobile app, which now also features podcasts. Users can filter shows by topics such as news, music, and sports. The social network suggests new audio content based on user interests, and you can provide feedback to improve these suggestions.

Earlier this year, Twitter also introduced exclusive Spaces for Super Follows creators, so that they can start a private audio chat with only paying followers.

