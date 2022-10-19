Here’s a look at the new Siri interface on Apple TV coming with tvOS 16.1

Following the announcement of new iPad models this week, Apple also introduced a new generation of Apple TV 4K with the A15 Bionic chip and HDR10+ support. In addition, the company also revealed a new Siri interface coming with tvOS 16.1 for all supported Apple TV models. Read on as we show you what the new interface looks like.

Siri on Apple TV was introduced with the now discontinued 2015 HD model, the first to run tvOS. Apple’s virtual assistant can be used to search for movies, TV shows, songs, open apps, check the weather, control HomeKit devices, and more. However, the Siri interface on tvOS has remained the same since 2015.

Now with the tvOS 16.1 update, which will be available to the public next week, Siri on Apple TV is getting a new interface that is more similar to what iPhone and iPad users already have.

Here’s how Apple describes the update:

This fall, new features coming to the Apple TV experience with tvOS 16 include updates to Siri that will make it even easier for customers to use their voice to control Apple TV and interact with the results. Siri on Apple TV features a complete redesign, and will be able to recognize each user’s voice, so they can easily access their movies, shows, music, games, and apps, and pick up where they left off. By using the Siri Remote and asking “What should I watch?” users can get tailored recommendations. The more compact design of Siri on Apple TV allows users to quickly view results without leaving the action onscreen.

Here’s what’s new with Siri for Apple TV users

Once you press the Siri button on the Siri Remote, the virtual assistant icon appears in the bottom right corner of the screen. Just as in iOS, the Siri icon now animates according to what you say. The interface has also become more compact. Instead of showing a bar occupying the entire bottom of the screen, Siri is now just a floating window.

There are new animations when you’re scrolling through the options provided by Siri, and some interfaces are completely different now. For example, Siri currently shows the weather with a full-screen view that is very similar to the Weather app on iOS. Now it shows the weather in a more minimalist card with tvOS 16.1.

The assistant also learned some new tricks with the update. Users with AirPods connected to Apple TV can enable the “Hey Siri” command for hands-free interactions. Also, Siri is coming to Apple TV users for the first time in Denmark, Luxembourg, and Singapore.

The new Siri on tvOS 16.1 pic.twitter.com/IgglyKaetv — domenico panacea (aka cino) (@domenicopanacea) October 19, 2022

tvOS 16.1 will be released to the public on Monday, October 24. The update requires an Apple TV HD (fourth generation) or later. It’s worth noting that tvOS 16.1 also enables support for the new Matter smart home device protocol.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: