IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK smart lamp/speaker levels up, literally, with a new elevated design

IKEA and Sonos started collaborating back in 2019 with the original SYMFONISK table lamp that doubles as an AirPlay-enabled smart speaker. After launching V2 last year with a new mix-and-match design, IKEA x Sonos has announced the newest addition to the lineup, the SYMFONISK Floor Lamp Speaker.

IKEA announced the news this morning in a press release:

“We have learnt a great deal about how people want to furnish with light and sound. We also know that many people want to have several light sources on different levels and parts of the room to create the right mood. The challenge of not having enough room for a table to put the lamp on led us to create the floor lamp”, says Stjepan Begic, Range Design Leader at IKEA of Sweden.

As you’d expect with the Sonos collaboration, IKEA’s goal was to continue the series with the same “high-quality” sound found with the previous models.

And like the second-gen SYMFONISK Table Lamp Speakers, the new Floor Lamp Speaker works with a variety of available shades (comes standard with a bamboo one).

Being part of the SYMFONISK lineup means the new smart lamp/speaker connects with IKEA’s DIRIGERA smart home hub – which is now Matter compatible. The smart devices also include AirPlay 2 support.

“SYMFONISK floor lamp speaker is designed with simplicity in mind, offering elevated sound while spreading gentle light. The floor lamp speaker comes with a shade in bamboo and can be personalised through different SYMFONISK speaker lamp shades, that can be bought separately. Paired together with other products from the SYMFONISK range or other Sonos products, the lamp can also act as a rear speaker to create a home theatre setup with light and room filling sound.”

The SYMFONISK Table Lamp will launch at IKEA in January 2023 priced at $259.99 in the US.

