9to5Mac Daily: December 27, 2022 – TikTok ban, best voice assistant, more

Stories discussed in this episode:
- TikTok ban coming to government devices as congress considers blocking app in US
- Apple announces new limited edition AirTag in Japan to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit
- $48 Apple Watch Ultra clone is ‘designed with perfection’ so you can ‘explore the un-explored’
- Here’s when to expect the iPad mini 7 and why a foldable tablet can’t replace it
- These camera settings can help you take better photos and videos on your iPhone
- Apple slapped with $98 million bill for back taxes
- Alexa helps Siri avoid last place in MKBHD smartphone voice assistant test [Video]
- First season of Apple TV+ shows Bad Sisters, Ted Lasso and more streaming for free for everyone through January 3
- Bah, humbug! MacBook Air’s midnight finish was no match for a toy air hockey table
- Apple pulls new HomeKit architecture in iOS 16.2 as it resolves Home sharing issue [U]
