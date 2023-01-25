Apple drops COVID-19 test requirement, could WWDC expand in 2023?

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of companies around the world to change the way they work, and that includes Apple. However, as the situation is now more under control, Apple is changing its policies for employees again, who will no longer need to test for COVID-19 before going to the office.

Apple wants more employees in the office as COVID-19 policies get eased

The news was reported by journalist Zoë Schiffer, who heard from sources at Apple that the company is once again making changes to its COVID-19 policies. Among the new policies, Apple employees will no longer need to test for COVID-19 before going to the office for in-person work. Currently, the company has still been testing its employees to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Another change Apple is making to its COVID-19 policy is related to sick days. Since the pandemic, the company’s workers have had unlimited sick days if they’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. However, with the new policies, Apple employees will only be allowed a maximum of five sick days if they test positive for COVID-19.

The end of the requirement for COVID-19 testing drops on January 30, while unlimited sick days end in August. With these changes, Apple expects to ensure a greater number of employees are working from its offices.

In April 2022, Apple’s corporate employees started returning to in-person work after two years of remote work due to the pandemic. Employees had to work in person one day a week. A month later, this requirement was increased to two days a week. Since September of last year, Apple employees have been required to work in person three days a week.

Compared to other Big Tech companies, Apple is more restrictive when it comes to its work-from-home policies. This has caused some employees and even top executives to leave the company in the past two years.

What about WWDC and in-person events?

As a result of the pandemic, Apple has stopped holding its traditional in-person events with the press and other guests. This has also affected WWDC, the company’s annual conference for developers. Last year, Apple invited a limited number of developers to attend WWDC directly from Apple Park. However, just like the iPhone 14 launch, the event was prerecorded, despite the people there.

It’s unclear at this point what will happen this year. The company still seems to be focusing on prerecorded events and sessions, as we saw with the recent launch of the M2 iPad Pro and the latest M2 Macs. But as the company relaxes its COVID-19 policies, it looks like we’re getting closer to seeing in-person events like WWDC with a bunch of guests again.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: