If you’ve ever used Facebook, you can now cash in on your share of its $725M privacy settlement

Five years ago, a major privacy scandal at Facebook surfaced as the world learned the social media giant allowed Cambridge Analytica to mine US user data through paid ads disguised as personality tests. Now after being settled as the largest privacy class action lawsuit ever, you can request your portion of the $725 million. Here’s how to submit a Facebook privacy settlement claim plus all the fine details.

It’s believed that personal data from up to 87 million US Facebook accounts was compromised as part of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Shortly after it came to light, Cambridge Analytica filed for bankruptcy.

In 2019, Facebook paid the largest ever fine to the Federal Trade Commission – $5 billion – over the privacy snafu as well as coughing up another $100 million to the SEC for misleading investors over data use.

In December 2022, when the class action lawsuit over the data misuse was settled, it was called “historic” by one lawyer noting it’s the the largest ever payout in the US for a privacy case.

Apple’s Tim Cook even commented on the situation a few times calling for better regulation to protect consumer data and highlighting that Apple sees customers as a “jewel” not a product.

How to submit Facebook privacy settlement claim

Spotted by CNN, the website for settlement claims of the Facebook Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation is now live. Here’s how to submit yours:

Head to https://facebookuserprivacysettlement.com/#submit-claim You’ll need to enter your name, address, email, and phone number to submit a claim Then answer a few questions about US residency and your Facebook account You can choose to receive payment via Mastercard gift card, PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, or direct deposit Sign and date the claim form at the bottom, you’re all set!

Alternately, you can mail in your claim form or you can opt-out of the settlement.

Facebook privacy settlement details

Claim submissions are due by August 25, 2023 at 11:59 pm PT

To be eligible you’ll need to have had a Facebook account between May 24, 2007 and December 22, 2022 and live (lived) in the US That’s probably almost everyone in the US who has ever used Facebook since most who joined between 2004-2007 were college students who didn’t cancel their accounts

You do not need to still have a Facebook account to submit a claim

When will I get paid and how much?

Details on the settlement amounts for individuals hasn’t been shared yet but it may depend on the amount of time each user had an active Facebook account during the 2007-2022 window

After claim submissions close on August 25, 2023, a final settlement hearing scheduled for September 7 will finalize the payments – expect to see your money sometime after that

